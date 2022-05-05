Britney Spears claims her father ruined her sex life

throughout the last few months Britney Spears has publicly opened up about his biggest fears, his insecurities and the obstacles he has faced throughout his lifeespecially during the years she spent under legal guardianship that, in practice, gave control over her life to third parties like her father Jamie Spears.

When announcing her pregnancy a few weeks ago, the pop princess also confessed that she had suffered perinatal depression due in large part to the scrutiny to which her physical appearance was subjected before giving birth to her older children, which undermined her low self-confidence. same.

Now Britney has explained that throughout her adolescence Jamie often called her “fat” and that she never questioned whether she was beautiful enough to be famous until her controlling family began to pressure her to be “perfect.”

“One of the things that hurts me the most is that they always told me that I was fat and that I was never good enough. My father always made me feel like I had to try, try, try! big time He ruined the deep seed of my existencethe seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13 years old. My confidence, my self-talk, and yes, even my sex life… all completely ruined! ”He has written on his Instagram account along with an old photo of him.

“I think my rebellious days were due to the fact that I always had to be perfect and pretty, I went to extremes and went wild,” she added.

Fortunately, Britney has been able to regain the security she felt before she started working at the ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ at age 12, although he insists that the psychological damage his father caused him will always be there.

Keep reading: The reaction of Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears, to the singer’s pregnancy

– Britney Spears stays away from social networks for a while

– Sam Asghari says he is ‘better than Brad Pitt’ after finding his fiancée a photo of the actor

– Britney Spears posts message where she admits she is ‘afraid to have a baby in this world’