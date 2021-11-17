Britney Spears comes free: “Trapped for 13 years, I was silenced and threatened. I owe you everything, you saved my life”

Britney Spears is free (to live his life). After 13 years, the conservatorship so far entrusted to his father Jamie Spears was dissolved and the pop star was able to regain possession of her life. It took a long legal battle, supported by the movement #FreeBritney, to achieve this result. “I told the whole world that I was fine and happy: but it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I am so angry that I almost go crazy, and I am depressed ”, she had said in court, in front of the judge, a few weeks ago, to challenge the control that her father / master had made over all the decisions of his private and professional life.

Now the 39-year-old is ready to take her life back. For the first time in a while, it has been possible to grant some small freedoms that previously seemed like a dream. Like owning an ATM, seeing cash, using a phone, spending your money on seemingly trivial things. “I’ve been trapped for 13 years. Now I am thankful for every day that I live free to be able to compare simple things, like candles. Many things will be taken for granted, but for me now it’s a big change ”, she confided on Instagram.

Soon, Britney will be a guest of Oprah Winfrey and, second Tmz, he is already thinking of making a record. Meanwhile, she thanks the fans who, she says, saved her life with the #FreeBritney movement: “My voice was muted and for so long I was threatened. They didn’t let me talk, I couldn’t say anything. You fans understood what was happening to me, you brought everything to light and to the attention of the public. I owe you everything, you saved my life 100%“.

Spears didn’t miss the chance to attack her family, including her mom. For her, they should all be in jail: “I still wake up today and think about what my family did to me. Has been humiliating and degrading. I don’t want to contemplate all the things they have done and should be in jail for now. Yes, including my mother who goes to church to pray. I can not forget”.