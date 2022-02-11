Britney Spears confesses psychiatric center drama: post deleted

Britney Spears deleted a post on social media in which she recounted her painful experience in a psychiatric hospital.

Through social media, Britney Spears confessed to the terrible drama she suffered when, in 2019, she was hospitalized in a specialized psychiatric center. The singer soon deleted her post.

Britney Spears: the psychiatric hospital

The last few years have been particularly difficult for Pop Queen Britney Spears due to legal issues with her family and numerous hospitalizations in psychiatric rehabilitation centers.

The singer herself unveiled one of the most dramatic experiences she experienced through social media, but later she deleted her post:

“I’ll be honest, the hardest person towards me is myself, so I can have a coach and do basic things, but the only times I really break is when I decide myself to dedicate myself to doing something I want! This is what depression can stop you from doing… this is why my family did what they did… holding me hostage against my will… which they claim was HELP! No, I believe in help but not in unsolicited help.

Honestly, the only thing that worries me is my depression, but they don’t take people out of their homes for that! In that center there was a different nurse every day who looked at me as I changed, I couldn’t have a word about anything, that whole four month experience amplified my depression a hundredfold, “she wrote in her post via social.

The family

After the recent accusations against her sister Jamie and her father, Britney Spears is back to lash out also against her entire familyguilty in her opinion of not having helped her in time of need and, indeed, of having caused her even more problems:

“The biggest damage that has been done to me is the psychological play of my OWN family trying to convince me that what they were doing to me was for my own good.

“Sorry, we can’t help you while they do illegal things to you.” Now I would have spit in their faces … the only regret of my life, of my entire 40 years, is that of not having spit in that shit face they find themselves. I’m the first to admit I’m pretty shocked by all of this and I’m not even close to sharing everything they’ve done… it’s honestly shocking but over time I think things will come out more clearly.

I know I still have a long way to go, but I proceed day by day a little at a time. PSS I stay with my feet on the ground! Psss still dream of spitting on their faces of me ***… EVERYTHING HERE ”, wrote the canatante in her outburst via social.