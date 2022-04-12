Britney Spears confirms her pregnancy: “I’m going to have a baby”!

After leaving behind all the drama surrounding guardianship and legal problems with his father, Britney Spears is having one of her best years: The Princess of Pop is going to be a mom!

After various rumors about a possible pregnancy and after more than five years of relationship with Sam Asghari, the interpreter of ‘One More Time‘ announced through her social networks that she will become a mother for the third time.

“I lost a lot of weight to go on my trip to Maui and gained it back… I thought: ‘Wow… what happened to my stomach?’ My husband said: ‘No, you’re pregnant with food, silly!!’ Ayes I took a pregnancy test… And uhhh, well… I’m going to have a baby (…) It’s growing! If there are 2 in there…I’ll go crazy!”confirmed the artist through a post on her official Instagram account.

No paparazzi! Britney Spears will carry her pregnancy in private

The Princess of Pop took advantage of the publication to send a strong message to the paparazzi: She will carry her pregnancy in private to avoid emotional problems because of them.

“Obviously I won’t go out as much because IThe paparazzi will get money from a picture of me, as unfortunately they already have… It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression. I have to say that it is absolutely awful.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then… Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her… But now women talk about it every day… Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a secret. This time I will do yoga! I send you much joy and love”, finished.

At the moment, Britney Spears is the mother of two children, product of her former marriage to Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.