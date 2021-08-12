News

Britney Spears’ conservative judge receives death threats and police surveillance

Posted on
Supervising Judge Britney SpearsThe issue of guardianship is not only unpopular with Britney’s fans: the woman is threatened for her life… a frightening development now on the radar of law enforcement.

The anger of #freebritney fans began to pour out after the judge brenda pennyLast week’s ruling… You will remember that he decided not to comment immediately Jimmy Spears protection, and Brit’s request was refused for an emergency hearing on the matter. We were told that dozens of death threats against Judge Penny were published on the Internet… with many demanding that he lose his life and “die”.

As a result, our law enforcement sources tell us that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is monitoring activity online — and we’ve also been told that they’ve seen some of the posts and found them really worrisome.

Some of the comments seemed to be vague, while others were more direct, such as one user who wrote: “I have a feeling that this judge Brenda Penny will have a horrible mysterious death #freebritney.” There were also racist insults against the judge, who is black.

The hashtag #BrendaPennyIsCorrupt was also popular after his rulings.

We have been told that none of the published threats appear to reach the level of crime – not yet anyway, but LASD will continue to monitor.

As for the sentence that apparently infuriated many people, Judge Penny did not provide any specific reasons, but, logically, apparently – based on what was presented in the courtroom – he did not see the urgency of convening the hearing. Jimmy’s future as the custodian of Britney’s estate.

This account is still coming at the end of September. Until then, law enforcement judge Penny has recovered.

