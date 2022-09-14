Britney Spears could have been a member of the royal family?

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail revealed that singer Britney Spears could have been part of the royal family at the time!

Before getting married, Prince William had a fairly active private life. Know also that he had a little adventure with Britney Spears. She could have been part of the royal family.

Prince William very close to Britney Spears at the time

For years, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a very solid couple. However, several rumors claim that the duke has not always faithful.

On the other hand, his history with Britney Spears dates back to a few years ago. Before meeting Kate Middleton and marrying her, Prince William had a brief history with the pop singer. The latter could have been part of the royal family.

This story has no never achieved anything serious. And for good reason, they had a simple relationship on the net. In any case, this was revealed by the singer during an interview with Frank Skinner’s talk show in 2002.

At that time, the main interested party had explained that she had shared a few letters with the duke. At that time, the two were only 18 years old. The singer was at the peak of her career.

Britney Spears said: “We exchanged emails for a little while. And he was supposed to come see me somewhere. But that did not work “ . The Daily Mail gave further information.

This Tuesday, September 13, the media revealed that the artist had invited the duke to the restaurant. Indeed, during a tour in the United Kingdom, she had tried everything for everything and wanted a date with the main interested party.

“They tried to get together”

The one who is now the husband of Kate Middleton has refused to follow up on Britney Spears. Moreover, he never given the reasons for this refusal. The magazine The Sun had all the same given some information on the subject.

The media reported that Prince William preferred to go to a hunting party. At the time, Buckingham Palace denied these claims. The duke simply would not have had the right to start a love story with the singer.

Because of the many setbacks of Britney Spears, Prince William would have been very badly seen if he had started a love story with her. But that’s not all.

The royal biographer Christopher Andersen had given information. The author of the novel Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, confirmed the statements of the pretty blonde.

He had specified: “They tried to get together when they were young (…) There may have been telephone conversations. But I don’t remember them having managed to come together during this periode “ .

Britney Spears and Prince William therefore never started this love story. Especially since the young woman began her relationship with Justin Timberlake. While Harry’s brother met Kate Middleton.

Now the singer is . The two got married a few months ago. They also seem to be living a beautiful love story together.

Britney Spears and her husband would also like to have a child. The young woman has therefore never been able to integrate the royal family!