Britney Spears could reveal her secrets in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

Sources close to her say it, her fans suggest it: Britney Spears, 39, could ask Oprah Winfrey to invite her to her show so that she can reveal to everyone her version of the facts about her life, so complex. Just as she managed to voice Meghan Markle’s deepest and most shocking truths, in the interview on March 7, the information veteran could finally be able to bring out Britney’s point of view.

The events of the pop star, moreover, have returned to the fore in these days with the release of the documentary produced by the New York Times, Framing Britney Spears available from March 1st also in Italy on Disney + – which has tried to tell in a complete way its rise to success, its achievements, awards, the love of fans, but also its deep fragility.

Arriving at the top of the charts at a very young age, Britney Spears has often demonstrated her inability to manage her life to the point that she has been entrusted to the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. A protection that many have considered excessive. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the #FreeBritney movement was born among the fans, which for years now has been trying to free the pop star from a control at the limit of the obsession that completely limits her not only in the use of her finances but also of her social networks and her life in general.

That is why some people – and perhaps even yourself – believe that the time has come to tell her story firsthand. But to do so you need the right interlocutor. And the right conditions, of course. This is where Entertainment Today speculated that the singer – after seeing Meghan and Harry’s confession – may have thought of opening her heart to media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Loading... Advertisements

“Britney considered talking about her past, especially since she doesn’t feel that others should tell her story,” a source told ET. “She’s always hated doing interviews, but if she ever had to take that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. Of course, an interview is not already scheduled, but if and when she does, there will be conditions that Britney would set before speaking”.

After all, her fans who made her feel their total support even after the release of the documentary, exposed themselves on social media, immediately after Winfrey’s bomb interview with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, expressing their desire to see the great journalist interview the pop star.

“I want Oprah to sit down with Britney Spears,” one Twitter user wrote. “I need that interview with Britney like yesterday,” wrote another. “Oprah is the only one I trust.”