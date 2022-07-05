Britney Spears Could Sing at Super Bowl Halftime

It seems that the promise Britney Spears He made his followers to resume his career would be about to be fulfilled, but the return of the artist will be in style.

According to several US portals, the “princess of Pop” would have started negotiations with the NFL to be the next artist in charge of starring in the halftime of the superbowl.

But this would not be all, the newlywed would not be alone on stage, since Spears would already have in mind the names of two great stars to accompany her during the show. Is about madonna and Iggy Azaleawith whom he has already shared credit on other occasions.

Yes ok, so far there is nothing confirmed, the singer’s fans have already spoken about it and on social networks they have shared their emotion, as well as shows of support and affection towards Britney.

For now, The interpreter of “Toxic” is enjoying her freedom and her marriage with the model Sam Asghari, whom he married just a couple of weeks ago. The spectacular wedding took place in the house that the couple shares and had celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena GomezDrew Barrymore and the designer donatella versace.

Britney’s last appearance

For almost four years now, Britney has stayed away from the stage. His last live show was in October 2018, as part of his “Piece of Me” tour in Austin, Texas. At that concert, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was a special guest and it may be the last time they were together.

After his presentation, the singer focused on revoking the legal guardianship that her father, james spearskept on her for 13 years and although she succeeded, Britney also ended all relationship with her family whom she later accused of witnessing the mistreatment she received and having done absolutely nothing.

Since then, The star has revealed that she would love to resume her career and record new music for her fans; but, there is still no exact date when he could do it.