Britney Spears’ courtroom fairytale

Pandora’s box has been definitively opened: Britney Spears finally released a full court statement regarding the controversial protection that father Jamie Spears, 68, exercised for 13 years about her, and this time all details emerged they are really serious.

It all starts in 2007, with the famous public nervous crisis Spears: The pop star enters a beauty salon, where not seen he shaves his head to zero, and then vent his anger taking a suv to umbrella. Spears was losing control because of the legal battle for the custody of the two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who gets full custody the following year.

The difficulties of the pop star begin in 2008

Thus began in 2008 descent of Britney Spears outside and inside at psychiatric facilities: born in 1981, former child prodigy of the Disney Club, global pop star record-breaking, Spears is a hugely successful young woman with no human support.

That year comes interned in a mental health facility, and the father, together with a lawyer, get it the conservatorship, or a kind of protection usually reserved for disabled people o unable to understand and want.

Britney Spears’ legal battle to end conservatorship

From that year it begins the “imprisonment” of Britney Spears, which takes on increasingly prohibitive hues that they touched all areas of his life, from that cheap to that intimate and personal. In fact, already in 2016, the pop star had started to go through legal channels to free himself from the state he was in, reports the New York Times.

In 2016, Spears claimed that the conservatorship controlled from the color of its kitchen to its own use of the mobile phone until to people he dated, adding that the guardianship had become “An oppressive and manipulative means” which threatened its stability: this battle started more silently, it had to go up to Spears cry, who had to confess to get out of this condition every detail of the conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ depression

So it is leaked every detail: Spears had to work and perform too against his will (such as during her live concert residency in Las Vegas), and was being exploited for settle the bills of the whole team involved, receiving only a small fraction of the earnings that were controlled.

Even publicly, it was clear the dark patina fall on behavior of the star: from his cynical comments in American talent shows, choreographies shot always and only at home with unmade makeup on Instagram, it was clear that his image spoke of anything but happiness.

Britney Spears has thus declared herself depressed, abused, with trouble sleeping the night and beyond: the conservatorship also “dictated” his personal life. In fact, Spears had been induced touse of the spiral, which according to the agreement he could not remove. Break the conservatorship with a legal petition? Possible: but no one ever had it made a participant of its rights.

#FreeBritney and the solidarity of celebrities

One obligation after another, the conservatorship by Britney Spears has become unsustainable: so the American singer confessed, not hiding a large load of shame. After bomb confession released in court, the pop star turned to her fans on Instagram, asking them pardon for always telling a fairytale life, which he actually hid a huge lie.

There are many celebrities participating in the #FreeBritney movement, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Cher, supporting the pop star in this difficult moment: among all, the name of Justin Timberlake, her boyfriend at the time of greater celebrity for both, he stated on Twitter his closeness to Britney, saying no one should be forced against his will, kept away from a fortune he built with his own efforts, and unable to decide on his body.

Britney Spears’ hope for a better future

Britney Spears, after the revelatory deposition, told a source who reported to the press that now she feels relieved, in addition to being hopeful that things will change: on this journey, Spears is joined by her mother Jamie Lynn Spears and her partner, as well as by personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, aged 27, who has given her strength throughout this period, and what the sources say he would like to marry her, as soon as the protection falls on the pop star.

The source says that while lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III is dealing with official documents that they would end the conservatorship, Britney has only “recently been able to access” the ability to search online, to inquire about the possibilities of put an end to his black tale of pop music.

All the updates on the case in the article below