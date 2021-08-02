News

Britney Spears “cried for two weeks” for the conservatorship documentary

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Britney Spears cried for two weeks after seeing parts of the conservatorship documentary Framing Britney Spears. He tells it in an Instagram post in which for the first time he comments directly on the film, as well as reflecting on the concepts of celebrity and fragility. All accompanied by a one-minute video in which he dances to the notes of Crazy by Steven Tyler’s Aerosmith.

“It’s a life that I’m at the center of speculation,” Spears writes. “I have been put under the magnifying glass and judged throughout my existence. To keep myself healthy I have to dance Steven Tyler every evening. It is a life that I expose myself by performing in front of the public. It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe when you’re vulnerable, because I’ve always been judged… Insulted… and humiliated by the media… and they still are today. While the world continues to turn and life goes on, we continue to be fragile and sensitive”.

“I didn’t watch the documentary,” writes the singer, “but from what little I saw I felt humiliated by how they described me. I cried for two weeks and, well, I still happen to cry. I do what I can in my spirituality try to keep joy, love and happiness alive. Dancing every day makes me happy. I’m not perfect… perfection is boring… I’m here to convey a bit of kindness.”

Loading...
Advertisements

The documentary Framing Britney Spears it was released in early February. We wrote about it here.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

172
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
170
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
165
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
158
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
156
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
148
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
136
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
133
News

Angelina Jolie, flashback with former Jonny Lee Miller?
123
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
121
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
To Top