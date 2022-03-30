Britney Spears criticizes her ex Justin Timberlake in a post that she deleted

ads

From the bottom of his broken heart.

Britney Spears seems to have changed her mind about her feelings towards her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Despite previously posting videos of her dancing to her songs in the background of her Instagram videos, the pop icon now criticizes Timberlake for “using” her name to sell records from her debut album, “Justified,” in 2002.

Spears, 40, wrote in a since-deleted post shared on Instagram this week that Jesus spoke to her about those who betrayed her.

“Your mom had a ration with her book at the exact moment you needed it most…all for WHAT??? FAME and ATTENTION!” he claims the Lord said about Lynne Spears.

Britney’s mother released “Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World” in 2008, which covered much of her daughter’s public struggles with paparazzi and mental health.

The “Stronger” singer then added of Timberlake: “Your ex did the same thing…he served his first album using your name claiming you smeared him!”

A screenshot of the now-deleted post Spears shared to call out Timberlake, her mom and others.Instagram

The former couple dated from 1999 until allegations of cheating on Britney’s behalf surfaced in 2002.

Timberlake, 41, apparently confirmed those rumors by releasing his heartbreaking hit song, “Cry Me a River,” that same year, and hired a Britney lookalike as a model for the video.

The dichotomy between how the media treated Timberlake versus Spears was highlighted in the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary in February 2021.

Timberlake released a statement shortly after the document was released, apologizing to both his ex-girlfriend and Janet Jackson for his slip up at the 2004 Super Bowl performance.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of line or did not stand up for what was right,” the “Mirror” singer wrote in February 2021. “I understand that I stayed short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

In April 2021, Britney appeared to accept Timberlake’s apology by sharing a photo of them together.

However, the post did not mention Timberlake. Instead, it was a birthday greeting for her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom Britney also had a falling out amid the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, “Things She Should Have Said.”

In June 2021, Timberlake again spoke out for Britney amid their conservatorship battle.

Spears and Timberlake have been separated for almost 20 years. Corbis via Getty Images

At the time, the “Piece of Me” singer had just delivered a 23-minute speech before Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny, in which she criticized her family and alleged that the actions of her father, Jamie Spears, who controlled guardianship until September. 2019 – they were “abusive”.

“After what we saw today, we should all be rooting for Britney right now,” Timberlake tweeted.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long it’s been…what’s happening to her is just not right,” he continued. “No woman should be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

A representative for Timberlake did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Britney’s latest post.

Britney is now engaged to actor Sam Asghari, whom she has been dating for over five years. Meanwhile, Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel and they share two children.

Britney also has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, whom she dated after splitting from Timberlake.

