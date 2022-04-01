Britney Spears criticizes her mother Lynne to remember her role in the movie ‘Crossroads’

ads

Britney Spears slammed her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, while reflecting on her role in 2002’s “Crossroads.”

“Scene from a movie I made a long time ago 🙄🙄🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😉😉!!! When I realized all my journey to find my mom… and she doesn’t want to see me!!!” the pop star, 40, captioned an Instagram post from Thursday, accompanied by a scene from her first and only feature film.

“I know… PRETTY F–KING SAD!!!” she added. “I mean… Psss, it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life, so 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️…”

In “Crossroads,” Britney played honors student Lucy Wagner, who fled a sheltered life with her father (played by Dan Akroyd) in a small town in Georgia to reunite with her estranged mother (Kim Cattrall) in Arizona. in the middle of a trip across the country. she road trips with friends Kit (Zoe Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) and love interest Ben (Anson Mount).

After Lucy discovers that her mother “never wanted [her]” and telling him it was “just a mistake,” Britney’s teenage character tearfully recounts to Ben how the rejection broke her heart.

Britney, pictured here on the set of “Crossroads” with co-star Taryn Manning, played prudish Lucy Wagner in the teen flick. ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy of Eve

Meanwhile, Britney accused her real-life mother of giving her estranged father, Jamie Spears, the idea for the controversial conservatorship that stripped the “Overprotected” singer of any personal freedom for nearly 14 years. .

Days before the conservatorship was finally due to end on November 12, 2021, Britney blamed Lynne, 66, for concocting the disturbing legal arrangement along with former business manager Lou Taylor.

“The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” Britney wrote via Instagram last fall, “my dad [Jamie] He may have started guardianship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.

“I will never get those years back,” he continued. “She secretly ruined my life…and yes, I’ll call her and Lou Taylor…so take your whole ‘I HAVE NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and fuck off.”

Britney accused Lynne of giving her father, Jamie Spears, the idea of ​​the conservatorship that controlled the pop star’s life for almost 14 years. NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge

Britney has said in the past that she would like to “sue [her] family” for their roles in his conservatorship, which also includes older brother Bryan Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

During an explosive speech in court in June 2021, Britney alleged that she was forced into a mental health facility, prescribed lithium, and had a contraceptive IUD inserted, all against her will while under guardianship.

Although she has accused Lynne of merging guardianship with Taylor, Britney has previously claimed that she wants her father charged with “guardianship abuse” and sent to jail.

