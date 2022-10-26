Britney Spears criticizes Selena Gomez and Blackpink and sets social networks on fire

Jeff Kravitz – Getty Images

Since Britney Spears won the legal battle against his father for the guardianship of his life, The singer has not stopped being involved in controversies. Opening and closing her Instagram profile over and over again, each one of the comments that she writes or pronounces about her becomes viral, awakening mixed opinions among those who position themselves in favor of the artist and her friends. haters.

If recently the texts he published talking about his children aroused criticism, even more so has one of the allegations he made against Christina Aguilera Recently. The battle between what was his greatest companion of fame in the early 2000s, and also her greatest competition in the opinion of the fans, continues latent. This has been demonstrated by criticizing the weight of the singer and the cast of dancers that accompanied her in the early 2000s, when she continuously climbed on stage and occupied the folders of the moment: “I discovered that there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.

After this declaration, many were the users who decided to press the unfollow on Britney’s profile. Among them, Selena Gómez, the last one who, although without mentioning her name, shoots at the target referring to the speech he gave at the American Music Awards in 2016 (despite inviting her to his wedding this year).

“Don’t you love the sass of women who stand their ground taking awards and talk about their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram? They say ‘this is NOT something I would do’ but those women are the same ones who win videos with a 4 million dollar budget on sucking and licking ice cream Homemade!!!!”, Britney wrote in a publication that she later deleted. According to Twitter users, it could refer to both the video of the song that Selena recorded with Blackpink, and her collaboration with Serendipity.

Not satisfied with that first introduction, the author of Baby, One More Timeshe went on to write, “These other girls have nothing but pretty bodies! Who cares if they flaunt? THEY SHOULD!!! So next time you see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops but giving fair speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodiesI would like to tell those people not to be hypocrites while sucking on their lollipop with a HUGE budget… Why would you be so strongly against girls getting attention LIKE YOU and having absolutely nothing????”

These controversial statements by Britney lit up social networks and, within minutes of making them public, they received a large crowd of responses from supporters of Blackpink and Selena Gomez. Now, the online world is divided between those who support Britney, those who claim that she is not well and those who do not understand her attacks. At the moment, the Disney artist and actress, who is involved in projects on mental health, has not spoken. We wait to see what happens or who is the next woman who will star in the singer’s comments.