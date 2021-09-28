Britney Spears criticizes the documentary about her: “Many things told are not true”

Britney Spears claimed that many of the things told about him in the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears they are not true. The singer then shared an Instagram post and made it clear which parts were fake.

In recent times, on social media and the media in general there has been a return to talk a lot about Britney Spears and the custody entrusted to her father for years. A story characterized by many dark sides and unresolved questions, turned into material from which several documentaries have come to life, including Controlling Britney Spears, of the New York Times. The direct interested watched this last documentary and had her say on Instagram. “It’s really crazy guys … I saw some of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true! I have to say I’ve scratched my head a couple of times. I disassociate myself“, reads the long caption of the post in which we also see a video of her dressed in white and posing in front of the camera. Britney Spears then stressed that she was not thrilled with how she was portrayed, at least visually, in the documentary, writing sarcastically, “Wow, of all those in the world, they used the best video of me“. Many fans of the pop star have expressed in the comments their concerns about the veracity of the post.

The Toxic singer’s post comes hours after her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called it “horrifying” that Britney’s father Jamie Spears secretly taped his daughter’s private conversations, even in her bedroom. . Specifically, the Times reported that Jamie and others “operated an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored Ms. Spears and also attorney-client communications with her former attorney, a sacrosanct part of the legal systemThe alleged tapes included Spears’ conversations with her boyfriends and underage children: Sean Preston and Jayden James, aged 16 and 15. Following the allegations, Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan pointed out that the father of Britney’s two children would be “shocked” that their grandfather might actually have recorded conversations with their mother, and doing so is also a crime in California.

In recent days, Netflix has shared the trailer for the documentary Britney vs Spears, which will tell the legal battle of the pop star. Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the documentary will try to reconstruct what happened after 2008, the year in which his father James Spears began to take care of his daughter from a legal point of view, arguing that he was unable to make decisions independently and aware. In 2017, the pop queen decided to stop performing until her father no longer deals with every aspect of her life.