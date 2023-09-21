Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ is returning to theaters

It’s 2002 again. Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana will be seen together again on the big screen, “CrossroadReturns to theaters in celebration of the release of Spears’ long-awaited memoir “The Woman in Me.”

©GettyImages Saldana, Manning and Spears at Crossroads

Spears, Saldana and stars in ‘Crossroads’ taryn manning As three high school graduates who used to be best friends. When the three go on a trip from one country to another, they rediscover their friendship. Although not very successful upon release, the film was Spears’ first lead role and was also written shonda rimes Who created some of the most famous TV shows of all time, among them, “gray’s anatomy” And “Scandal,

The film will return to theaters on October 23 and 25. Spears’ memoir will be released on October 24, giving fans the chance to watch her film before, after, or both after reading the book.

tamra davisThe film’s director shared a statement following news of the re-release, praising Spears’ performance. “I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so thrilled by the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible cast brings to the screen,” she said. “It’s absolutely captivating to watch Brittany, and Shonda show us her early expertise in writing complex female characters.”

Davis added, “The music will undoubtedly get the audience dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had creating them.” “I’m so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana’s relationship

In 2022, Saldana shared her thoughts on working with Spears and described her as a lovely person. “I was working with Britney Spears when she was the biggest thing,” she said. And! news. “She was always a sweet and kind person. He is still. I just feel that he is still there. She’s so natural and so down to earth, so approachable. I remember all those things.”

In 2014, Spears shared a photo of herself and Saldana on the set of “Crossroads” and wrote, “Zoe Saldana is seriously the sweetest. Nothing but great memories working with her.”

