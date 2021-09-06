Britney Spears, dad James refuses to hand over legal guardianship / “She’s mentally ill”

New episode of the controversy concerning the Britney Spears’ wealth management, a well-known American pop star and world music star. The singer’s new attorney, Matthew S. Rosengart, has filed a formal petition with the Los Angeles courthouse asking for the removal of Jamie Spears for the umpteenth time, the father of the same, from his role of legal guardianship, citing a passage of the civil code in which it is specified that a court has the power to dismiss a guardian in the event that this decision is taken in the “best interest” of the client.

A request to which of course Jamie Spears himself opposed it, claiming that the daughter is “insane”, and explaining that last month plans were being made to subject Britney to a “psychiatric squeeze”. This is what emerges in some documents filed with the court, and obtained by the English tabloid Daily Mail, in which the pop star’s father stressed the request for subject the daughter to a 5150, that is, a sort of Tso treatment, an unwanted hospitalization by the adult patient for a psychiatric evaluation, lasting about 72 hours.

BRITNEY SPEARS VS DAD JAMES: THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN GOING FORWARD FOR 13 YEARS

According to reports, Jamie Spears received a phone call from last month Britney’s personal curator, Jodi Montgomery: “During our call, Ms. Montgomery seemed very upset and expressed how concerned she was about my daughters recent behavior and general mental health. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not taking her medications promptly or correctly, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refusing even to see some of her doctors.

“Ms. Montgomery – he continued – said she was very worried about the direction in which my daughter was heading and asked directly for my help in dealing with these problems”. And again: “Montgomery acknowledged that many of my daughter’s statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally ill'”. Britney Spears has been fighting for 13 years for the protection of its assets which amount to approximately 60 million dollars.

