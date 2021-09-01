Britney Spears’ Dad Wants 2 Million To Leave – Music

NEW YORK – Gone today and without bonuses. Britney Spears is back in charge against her father Jamie. Through the new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, the 39-year-old pop star has asked the Los Angeles court to revoke as soon as possible the almost absolute power that the parent has exercised over his every action for 13 years. “Jamie Spears is dragging his feet and must stop. If he has to go as soon as possible because the status quo is no longer tolerable”, said lawyer Rosengart, calling Britney “a hostage” and reiterating that, “if Jamie loves his daughter “, he should resign” today, even before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do. “

After the singer’s explosive court testimony at the end of June (Britney, speaking by phone, reported “abuse” in the way her father exercised his power over her and threatened to take him to court), August 12 Jamie Spears replied, announcing plans to step aside, but only “at the right time” and “after an orderly transition.” Rosengart reported that dad Spears asked, before leaving, to “trade” his departure with praise for how he handled Britney’s finances and “two million dollars, in addition to the other millions over the course of the year. of the years he has stolen from his daughter “. “Inappropriate and unacceptable” conditions, the lawyer said. Britney must not be a victim of “extortion” and “the two million Jamie is now asking is not a starting point”.

Barring new twists, it will be discussed at the end of the month. The next hearing in the Superior Court and the judge is scheduled for 29 September. Brenda Penny has so far rejected the demands of Britney and her lawyer to push ahead. Rosengart took over in mid-July from Samuel Ingham, who had represented Britney since 2008 and who, according to recent reports by the New Yorker and the New York Times, had been more often than not on Jamie Spears’ side. Pop princess and teen-ager idol since the 90s when, at just 10 years old, she made her debut with Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera in the “Mickey Mouse Club”, Britney Spears has been under legal protection since 2013 when, following two mental breakdowns documented on magazines and televisions, the Los Angeles court had put it “custodianship”, the legal institution usually used to protect the assets of very old people or people incapable of understanding and willing.