Britney Spears’ dark version of ‘Everytime’ led to massive editing behind the scenes

Britney Spears First entered America’s living rooms when she was a cast member All New Mickey Mouse Club, future pop star Justin Timberlake There was also a Mouseketeer in the show. The two reconnected once their music careers took off and a romantic relationship began.









After their breakup, Timberlake released the song “Cry Me a River”, which many believed was about Spears. On Spears’ next album, she wrote a song titled “Everytime”, which many believed to be about Timberlake.

However, it was the video for “Everytime” that caused the greatest controversy. received treatment by mtv news, generated a reaction. This led to the story having to be modified for the final video.





Spears came out when she was a child All New Mickey Mouse Club, During her time on the show, Spears met fellow Mouseketeer Justin Timberlake. Timberlake and Spears developed a relationship while working together on the show. According to Spears, she also shared her first kiss with Timberlake while playing Truth or Dare with the rest of the cast.

After the show ended, Spears and Timberlake went their separate ways. However, when Spears began her music career, the two reunited when Spears went on tour with NSYNC. Spears and Timberlake eventually developed a romantic relationship.

Spears and Timberlake would become the hottest celebrity couple of all time. However, the couple officially separated in 2002, following rumors that Spears cheated on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson.

Timberlake appeared to confirm cheating rumors in the lyrics of his hit single “Cry Me a River”. In the video, Timberlake projected a look-alike image of Spears and, whether intentionally or not, fueled speculation about the reasons for their breakup.

After Britney’s split with Justin, she wrote a song about him that many believed

In 2003, Spears released her fourth album, “In the Zone”. The album spawned the hit “Toxic” as well as her collaboration with Madonna, “Me Against the Music”.

However, the song that gained the most attention before its release was the song “Everytime”. The song was written by Spears and Annette Stamateletos. The lyrics are from the perspective of reflecting on one’s past relationship and missing one’s former partner.

Many people pointed to the lyric, “My weakness caused you pain/And for this lyric I’m sorry.” People speculated that this was Spears’ way of confirming the cheating rumors and apologizing to Timberlake. At the time, Spears said she would prefer to let the songs speak for themselves.

In an interview in 2003 hiponlineSpears explained the process of singing the song.

“Well the main thing – like with ‘Everytime’ I wrote the whole thing from scratch on piano,” Spears said. “Musically there were no tracks or anything. I was just at my house and I did the whole thing myself. And then I went and I played it for (Guy Sigsworth) and I basically told him I How he wanted the song to sound. And that was so amazing because a lot of producers are you tell them things and they don’t understand it. And you say oh, that’s not the right way. He got it absolutely right. That’s amazing. Was. And so that song in particular, you know, I did everything.”

She continued, “But as far as you know, other songs I would go into the studio and they would just play me a bunch of different tracks. And I would pick the tracks that I liked. And then I would play the original. I would create the tunes and words and they would create the track.”

“And like if I heard voices here or there, I got this idea in my mind that there must be, they’ll explain in detail. And if they want a stream here, and more basslines here they’ll do that. So it’s That’s how it works. But musically, I didn’t create a lot of tracks. That’s something I really want to learn about in the next album. But for the most part I created most of the music and just the words. “

The original ‘Everytime’ music video treatment was misunderstood by many to be about suicide.

In 2004, “Everytime” was set to be released as the third single from “In the Zone”. This apparently meant that a music video would be filmed for the song. However, when mtv news There was a reaction to receiving treatment for the video.

The original concept involved Spears and her boyfriend being harassed by paparazzi while trying to enter a hotel. When the two reach their room, they get into a huge fight, causing Spears to go to the bathroom.

mtv news Of what happened next, he wrote, “The camera angles start to add a bit of mystery.”

“A hand sets down a glass of red wine, water drips from tile cracks, the bathtub fills and a bottle of pills stands on the edge, with its cap removed,” the outlet reported.

“Spears’ head slips underwater, and then her boyfriend, who was watching television, begins to pay attention. As he tries to revive her, the camera tracks to a new Britney, alive. And safe, walking past her, out of the room and out of the hotel. The paparazzi, still hovering at the back entrance, don’t register Brittany, and she disappears into the night.”

After the treatment was leaked, people thought that suicide was being depicted in the video. However, Spears’ label issued a statement clarifying not only that it was never her intention to commit suicide, but that treatment would be modified.

“Britney Spears was uncomfortable with these treatments because a hypothetical accidental event could be misinterpreted as suicide,” the statement said. “Ms. Spears modified the treatment to ensure that the video for ‘Everytime’ would not contain any scenes that could in any way be construed as a reference to suicide.”

When the video premiered in April that year, Spears’ drowning was attributed to a blow to her head from a paparazzo’s camera. Next, a baby is seen being born in a hospital. After the premiere of the video TRLSpears explained that it was about “rebirth”.