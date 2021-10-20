News

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram profile, not before posting a thank you to those who contributed to the #FreeBritney movement.

Instagram confirmed that the account was deleted by the user and not deactivated from the platform.

According to a source close to the singer, the decision was made by Spears who recently hinted that he will post fewer social media posts in the future.

He then gave the explanations on Twitter, referring to the recent announcement of the engagement with Sam Asghari: «Don’t worry, friends, I’m taking a break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I will be back soon”.

In the last posted message, which was screened by some users, Spears reported a paper by Vince Gowmon entitled “There is Knowledge, and then there is Knowing – Learning to Trust and Make Space for Your Inner Wisdom” on the different meanings of the word ” to know ”(you can find it here) and in particular the paragraph“ Infusing education with heart ”which begins with a quote from Oscar Wilde:“ Education is a beautiful thing; however it is good to remember, at least once in a while, that nothing that really matters to know can be taught ”.

In that post Spears wrote that she was “raised in a world where almost everything was controlled by others” and therefore hoped that “this message will reach people who have been confused or manipulated by the system. No, you are not alone. And no, you are not crazy! People need to hear this before it’s too late. I have waited 13 and years go by to be free. And again… you #FreeBritney rock. I love you and God bless you ».

