Britney Spears, denied the advance of the hearing. Fan Ira: “Judge Penny is corrupt”

The judge Brenda Penny Has denied to the pop star Britney Spears of bring forward the hearing of a month, which should face the singer’s request to be freed from the guardianship of the father.

Thefan ira fell on Judge Brenda Penny after the ‘no’ vote and thehashtags “Judge Penny is corrupt” has entered the trends on Twitter after Penny’s decision to keep the date of the hearing on September 29.

“Every day counts“, these are the words of Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, according to which the father of the singer, Jamie Spears “He is squandering the pop star’s fortune after exerting absolutely microscopic control over every act of his life“.

The “no” to the advance of the hearing coincides with new disagreements between Britney’s guardians: the father and the other guardian, Jodi Montgomery, have been at loggerheads for weeks with him accusing her of being responsible for many of her daughter’s personal and medical decisions.

“Just stick to me. It’s not good for anyone“, Jodi said yesterday after Jamie said montgomery, worried about Britney’s mental health, had called him suggesting she should be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for examination. “I have never said so, although I still have fears about his mental state and his behavior“said Montgomery.

Last month Britney herself had asked Judge Penny that Jodi remain as guardian to help her return to live in the real world, while against her father, Spears wants to sue for “abuse of the institution of guardianship”.