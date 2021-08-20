Britney Spears denounced by collaborator: “She hit me during a fight”

There is no peace for Britney Spears. The singer is under investigation on suspicion of beatings. An employee who works in the pop star’s house denounced her.

According to the alleged victim, as reported The Hollywood Reporter, the artist allegedly hit her during a quarrel in her home a Thousand Oaks, a town in the northwestern part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area on the morning of August 16. Police commander Eric Buschow confirmed that Britney Spears’ employee called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in Southern California to report the incident. The agents have investigated what happened and will send a report to the Ventura County District Attorney who will decide whether to formalize charges against the singer.

Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart called the allegations “sensational material for tabloids,” dismissing it as a hoax. According to the lawyer, the only problem involved “a cell phone, without any blows and no damage. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately”. “The same sheriff’s office – added the lawyer – acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘misdemeanor’ and confirmed that ‘there were no injuries’. If the event had not involved Britney Spears, not would never have been reported. “

The 39-year-old singer is currently trying to put an end to the very long period (13 years), spent under paternal care. Last week, his father, Jamie Spears, agreed to leave his role as guardian, just weeks after Britney’s new legal team petitioned to remove him and replace him with a support administrator. However, when the transition will take place remains unclear.