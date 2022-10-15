Britney Spears denounces her years of guardianship and tackle Jennifer Lopez

For years, Britney Spears lived under the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears. Under control, the international star had no more rights over his personal, financial and professional lives. But since November 2021, the interpreter of the tube Baby One More Time is officially free. The singer has decided to move on, to get married but also to settle accounts with her relatives, especially her parents. “It is extremely difficult for me to accept the fact that my family did this to me… It will be hard for me for the rest of my life […] I will say it loud and clear… I pray you burn in hell“, she had thus declared on September 11, in a voice note shared on Instagram.

This September 25, the singer once again denounced the traumatic treatment she suffered. Always on the same social network, she expressed the difficulty of living locked upciting the singer Jennifer Lopez.

“I would love to see someone tell Jennifer Lopez to sit for 8 hours a day.“

“After 14 years of telling myself not to do what I wanted, it’s over for me. But that wasn’t the worst. The worst is that my family locked me in this place for 4 months“, wrote the mother of Sean Preston and Jayden, without specifying where she was referring. “I would like to see someone tell Jennifer Lopez to sit 8 hours a day, 7 days a week. No car, my own 5 year old security telling me at my own door that I can’t walk outside for 4 months. No door for privacy. They watched me change naked and take a shower“, she testified before continuing: “I would love to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to get through this… What do you think she would do… His family would never allow that“.

Very uplifted, Britney Spears then explained that it was impossible for her to resume her life before after 14 years of ordeal. As for going on stage, it’s out of the question. “I’d rather stay home and shit in my fuckin’ pool than join the entertainment business“, she wrote. That is clear.