Britney Spears denounces the years of forced therapy

She is savoring freedom and is not ashamed to admit that she is at times disoriented. Britney Spears has turned 40 but it is as if she had celebrated 21, the five years with which in America you are officially authorized to make decisions (and in your hand a martini). There conservatorship of his father Jamie is over and all his habits of the last 13 years have been turned into euphoria and bewilderment. The wishes are many, to marry her Sam Ashgari and have other children, possibly a girl, and pull out all the black holes of her golden cage one by one. The last is the complaint of forced therapy “10 hours a day 7 days a week” to which she would have been subjected by her guardians against her will..

“How much therapy I had to do against my will”, wrote Britney in one of the last posts on IG, denouncing on social media the umpteenth abuse suffered during the years in which she had no decision-making power over her life. The pop star, who has the #FreeBritney movement to thank for finding the courage to rebel and write a new chapter in her story, continued the outburst by declaring that she was “forced to pay and listen to women telling me how to improve my success. “exactly” 10 hours a day, 7 days a week “.

Space then to the promise for his followers (and an enthusiastic Miley Cyrus), that is to recite some of the “funniest skits” experienced with the “wonderful therapist” mentioned above. No sooner said than done. In the video, Spears teases the doctor, miming her speech and her circumstantial phrases (“relax, I’m just doing my job”) along with the quotes stuck in her mind like “I’m here to help you, period. number one, so relax. Relax completely, lie down, “and then” everything will be fine. But the psychosis of what’s going on in your head goes a little bit in mine too, so we just have to clear these blocks. “

“I have to do my job for you, to help you be successful,” says the Dr. Spears, before the camera changes angle, showing Britney lying on the sofa who actually says she had “a great year and a great day”. The sketch ends with a series of not very gallant messages to the psychotherapist chosen for her by her father. And not against psychotherapy, beware. Because Britney did not have the opportunity to choose a specialist modeled on her needs, on empathy, on connection. Until today.

