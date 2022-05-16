Britney Spears, devastated, announces that she lost the baby she was expecting

Through a statement, the “Princess of Pop” and her partner confirmed the unfortunate loss For: Pauline Flowers MAY. 14. 2022

Getty Images Britney Spears, devastated, announces the death of her baby

Barely a month after announcing her pregnancy with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears shudders when, devastated, confirm the death of her baby.

Through their respective official Instagram accounts, a statement was revealed in which, without giving further details, they shared the pain of a father at the unexpected loss.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce that we have lost our miracle baby. This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The 40-year-old interpreter also stressed that: “Maybe we should have waited longer before announcing it, until we were more sure (of the pregnancy), but we were very excited and wanted to share (with her fans) the good news.”

The couple shared that it will be their love that will help them cope with this difficult time, even if they continue to try to grow their family.

“Our love for each other is our greatest strength in this situation. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Lastly, they thanked the displays of affection and support they have received; in addition, to ask for respect and privacy to be able to live their duel.