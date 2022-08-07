Britney Spears devastated: why her sons no longer want to see her

Saturday August 6, 2022, Kevin Federline gave an interview to the Daily Mail. Bitter, the dancer confided why his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, no longer wanted to see their mother. Injured, Britney Spears immediately reacted and received the support of her husband.

An interview that hurt her enormously… Saturday August 6, 2022, with the DailyMail, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, claimed that their sons Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15) chose not to see their mother anymore. “The boys have decided they don’t see her right now. They haven’t seen her for a few months. They made the decision not to go to his wedding“, he said. Claiming to be uncomfortable with some things that his sons have witnessed when visiting the singer in recent years, the dancer said: “They tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time I can say that sometimes it hurts to be in that position. So, I made sure that all my children could come to see me at any time and discuss everything. The boys – all my children – know that they come to my house and my wife’s house and discuss everything.“

Hurt by his words, Britney Spears immediately reacted in a story on Instagram: “It saddens me to learn that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. It worries me that the reason is based on my Instagram…it was long before Instagram…I gave them my all. One word: hurtful… I’ll say it… My mother told me: ‘You should give them to their father.’ I share this because I can.In a second post, the singer added: “In addition to what I said in my story… As their mother-in-law says, ‘anything that happens outside this house has nothing to do with this house.’ (…) The guardianship ended only 8 months ago! (…) Remember that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business affect not only me, but my children too! I’m only human and I tried my best…Finally, she added:I would boldly like Federlines to watch the Big Booty video! Other artists have done much worse when their children were extremely young!“

Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears

In story, the husband of the star also wanted to react to the words of Kevin Federline. Sam Asghari shared: “To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except for her butt. All other posts were implied nudity that can be seen in any lotion or soap ad. There is no validity to his statement regarding children distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make this statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will soon turn 18 to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘difficult’ part was having a dad who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a model.“To conclude, he slipped:”I wish him the best and hope he will be more positive in the future for the sake of everyone involved. But for now: keep the name my wife out of your mouth.“