Britney Spears divorces husband after 14 months for infidelity

Sam Asghari, husband of pop superstar Britney Spearswants to divorce the singer he married last year after being released from legal guardianship.

Asgari, 29, alleges ‘irreconcilable differences’ in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday Los Angeles Superior Court, He is claiming spousal support and payment of legal costs from Spears.

according to information from tmzThe problem between the couple may have been an alleged infidelity on the part of the singer with an employee, which led to a heated argument between the two and the decision to divorce.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Asghari and spearsThe 41-year-old tied the knot in June 2022, after dating for almost six years.

The wedding comes months after a judge ended the guardianship that had controlled the singer’s personal life and finances for 13 years. During the court process, Britney Spears He said that he wanted to get married without any restrictions and start a new family.

The guardianship was established and overseen by the singer’s father, jamie spearsHe was hospitalized in 2007 due to undisclosed mental health problems after becoming unwell in public.

Third divorce for Britney?

This marriage is the third for Spears and the first for Asghari. singer got married jason alexanderA childhood friend in a surprise ceremony Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled shortly after. nine months later he married the dancer kevin federline, with whom he had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

Grammy winner Spears is known for her hit songs pop music Like ‘Baby One More Time’, ‘Oops! …I Did It Again’ and ‘Stronger’.

Born in Iran, Asghari is a personal trainer and actor, and has appeared in the series show time‘Black Monday’.