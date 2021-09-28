Britney Spears: Documentaries Disturb Hearing Eve – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 28 – On the eve of the key hearing on which the future of Britney Spears could depend, new documentaries on the pop star increase the tension: after “Controlling Britney Spears” by the New York Times released last weekend on FX and Hulu and after “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom” on CNN, today it is the turn of “Britney vs Spears” on Netflix by the famous filmmaker Erin Lee Carr which reveals that Jenny Eliscu, the music journalist and producer executive of the 90-minute revelation helped Britney get a new lawyer in 2009. Jenny secretly met the singer in a bathroom in the Montage in Beverly Hills to get her to sign the documents to be presented to the court, but it was a hole in the water: the court ruled that Spears did not have the ability to choose her own lawyer and he even hypothesized that the signature on the petition was false.



Meanwhile, Jamie Spears returned to the field by objecting to the choice of the auditor John Zabel that his daughter, through the new lawyer Matthew Rosengart, would like in his place as temporary custodian of his assets: a fortune estimated at 60 million dollars. “Zabel does not have the qualifications to carry out the role,” said father Spears, who at the beginning of September had said he was ready to step aside, but who in fact never stopped putting sticks between the two. wheels. If Jamie doesn’t give up, his daughter’s new legal team, under Rosengart’s leadership, has become far more aggressive than the acquiescence with which court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham had for years represented (so to speak ) Britney’s interests: taking a cue from the scoop of “Controlling Britney”, the New York Times documentary, Rosengart accused her father of having transcended “impassable lines” with the secret wiretapping of all her daughter’s communications with the outside world, children and boyfriends included, even from the bedroom. “If he really did, it was a horrible and reckless invasion of an adult daughter’s privacy.” (HANDLE).

