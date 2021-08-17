News

Britney Spears doesn’t know when she will perform again, Entertainment News & Top Stories

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

LOS ANGELES – American singer Britney Spears, who hasn’t performed in public since October 2018, “has no idea” when she’ll be back on stage.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday (June 17) to answer three common fan questions, including whether she’s ready to perform again.

“I have no idea,” he said in a video clip. “I’m having fun now, I’m in transition in my life and I’m having fun, that’s all.”

Her reps announced in January 2019 that she would be taking indefinite leave after she retired from her Las Vegas concerts and other work commitments.

The former pop princess started the video on Instagram saying: “Ok, I heard you are writing and I’m here to answer all your questions”.

Then he answered the first question: what is your favorite business trip?

“(Maybe) it was a trip to Italy. Donatella Versace took me there and we stayed in a beautiful villa, ”she said.

Loading...
Advertisements

She remembered that the Italian designer drank wine and had dinner with her.

“Huge fashion shows. It was really fun, ”said the singer, known for her hits like… Baby One More Time and Toxic.

The second question was about her shoe size, which she thought was a size 7.

Spears has been under guardianship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears keeping control of her financial affairs. He is scheduled to speak for the first time in a court hearing on June 23 regarding the ongoing battle in the province.

The singer is looking to replace her father, who has been named her bodyguard, with her care manager, Judy Montgomery, who was appointed temporary caretaker for her personal affairs in 2019.

In May, Spears criticized two recent documentaries about her life, touching on her psychological struggles, calling them “hypocrisy.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

621
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
548
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
415
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
412
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
380
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
373
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
360
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
352
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
328
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
316
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top