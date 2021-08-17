Britney Spears doesn’t know when she will perform again, Entertainment News & Top Stories

LOS ANGELES – American singer Britney Spears, who hasn’t performed in public since October 2018, “has no idea” when she’ll be back on stage.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday (June 17) to answer three common fan questions, including whether she’s ready to perform again.

“I have no idea,” he said in a video clip. “I’m having fun now, I’m in transition in my life and I’m having fun, that’s all.”

Her reps announced in January 2019 that she would be taking indefinite leave after she retired from her Las Vegas concerts and other work commitments.

The former pop princess started the video on Instagram saying: “Ok, I heard you are writing and I’m here to answer all your questions”.

Then he answered the first question: what is your favorite business trip?

“(Maybe) it was a trip to Italy. Donatella Versace took me there and we stayed in a beautiful villa, ”she said.

She remembered that the Italian designer drank wine and had dinner with her.

“Huge fashion shows. It was really fun, ”said the singer, known for her hits like… Baby One More Time and Toxic.

The second question was about her shoe size, which she thought was a size 7.

Spears has been under guardianship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears keeping control of her financial affairs. He is scheduled to speak for the first time in a court hearing on June 23 regarding the ongoing battle in the province.

The singer is looking to replace her father, who has been named her bodyguard, with her care manager, Judy Montgomery, who was appointed temporary caretaker for her personal affairs in 2019.

In May, Spears criticized two recent documentaries about her life, touching on her psychological struggles, calling them “hypocrisy.”