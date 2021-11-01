Britney Spears doesn’t want to perform in concert despite the end of legal guardianship

In recent days, Britney Spears has won the first battle for the revocation of the legal guardianship of her father Jamie, who has officially backed down. An immediate suspension which, however, does not seem to have made the singer change her mind about the possibility of performing in concert or going on tour in the future.

In recent days, Britney Spears has won the first battle for the revocation of the legal guardianship of her father Jamie, which has officially backed down. An immediate suspension, which frees the singer from the conservatorship after 13 years in which many of the things she could or could not have done passed through her father’s scrutiny. In recent years there has been a huge popular mobilization, with the singer’s fans who, under the name of Movement n # FreeBritney, also pressured the media for James to step back, allowing the singer to take back her life in her own hands. And as a result, Spears immediately announced the official engagement with partner Sam Asghari.

The singer went on a trip with her future husband and also posted a series of photos in which she shows herself completely naked, wanting to celebrate her freedom and the reappropriation of her body. Despite the freedom, which will probably also be economic, however, it seems that the singer has no intention, at least in the short term, to return to the concert. The TMZ writes that speaks of a source close to the singer who would have revealed that for now Britney Spears would have no intention of returning to the stage to sing, also launching the hypothesis that it may not happen again. Last July, the former manager said he was leaving his role because the singer was planning to retire permanently from the scene.

Although the conditions have completely changed, however, it seems that for now the will has remained the same. The singer, TMZ writes, is enjoying her engagement and that returning to the stage is not a priority. In recent years he also declared that his residency in Las Vegas it was not a pleasure at all, but a stretch that she was forced to, as happened for the 2018 tour that she did not want to do. And it seems that the idea of ​​going back on stage, even without paternal protection, is not a topic on the table right now, confirming what was said, therefore, by his former manager.