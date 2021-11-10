Britney Spears: “Donatella Versace is designing my wedding dress”

Britney Spears poses in a tulle dress, pink, cloud effect. And he warns fans: “No, this is not my wedding dress.” Many of his over 35 million followers await news on the wedding with Sam Asghari, announced last September also via Instagram. «Donatella Versace is designing it for me just as we speak. Good night guys!”.

For the pop singer, this is not her first marriage, but this time he obviously wants to do things right. The first was in fact celebrated in Las Vegas with Jason Allen Alexander, on January 3, 2004, with the bride in jeans and a baseball cap, only to be canceled 52 hours later with a statement stating that Spears “was unable to understand his actions “. The second joined her to the American rapper and dancer Kevin Federline on 18 September 2004 and was dissolved in November 2006 in a divorce motivated by “irreconcilable differences”.

Only on 13 September did the news of the official engagement with Sam Asghari, his longtime partner and personal trainer, 12 years younger. The video posted by Britney on social media in a few hours has collected millions of views.

As for Donatella Versace, the friendship with Britney is long-standing the designer has often dressed the pop star, since the beginning of her musical career, which began at just 17 years old. For example the very short one worn to receive the Best Pop Video Award at the Music Awards for “Piece of Me“ in 2008, but the most emblematic remains the glove-like, sequin-studded rainbow one worn by Britney while attending her fashion designer friend’s fashion show in the front row at the 2002 Milan Fashion Week: “This is a collection full of colors and ‘positive approach designed for a strong, free, independent woman with multiple talents “, Donatella told reporters,” and Britney best represents the type of woman I was inspired by to draw her “.