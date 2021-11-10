News

Britney Spears: “Donatella Versace is designing my wedding dress”

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Britney Spears poses in a tulle dress, pink, cloud effect. And he warns fans: “No, this is not my wedding dress.” Many of his over 35 million followers await news on the wedding with Sam Asghari, announced last September also via Instagram. «Donatella Versace is designing it for me just as we speak. Good night guys!”.

For the pop singer, this is not her first marriage, but this time he obviously wants to do things right. The first was in fact celebrated in Las Vegas with Jason Allen Alexander, on January 3, 2004, with the bride in jeans and a baseball cap, only to be canceled 52 hours later with a statement stating that Spears “was unable to understand his actions “. The second joined her to the American rapper and dancer Kevin Federline on 18 September 2004 and was dissolved in November 2006 in a divorce motivated by “irreconcilable differences”.

Only on 13 September did the news of the official engagement with Sam Asghari, his longtime partner and personal trainer, 12 years younger. The video posted by Britney on social media in a few hours has collected millions of views.

As for Donatella Versace, the friendship with Britney is long-standing the designer has often dressed the pop star, since the beginning of her musical career, which began at just 17 years old. For example the very short one worn to receive the Best Pop Video Award at the Music Awards for “Piece of Me in 2008, but the most emblematic remains the glove-like, sequin-studded rainbow one worn by Britney while attending her fashion designer friend’s fashion show in the front row at the 2002 Milan Fashion Week: “This is a collection full of colors and ‘positive approach designed for a strong, free, independent woman with multiple talents “, Donatella told reporters,” and Britney best represents the type of woman I was inspired by to draw her “.

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Front Runner on Rai 3, curiosity, Hugh jackman

August 28, 2021

Holidays in Italy: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Venice with their daughter Daisy Dove. VIDEO

September 3, 2021

I run away from format TV, Lundini is a genius I would work with

3 weeks ago

John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves arrives on the set (PHOTO)

September 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button