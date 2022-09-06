Britney Spears dropped by her children: her scathing response to her son Jayden after her hateful interview

On Monday, September 5, 2022, Britney Spears responded to comments her son, Jayden, made in a hateful interview. Injured, the singer lamented the behavior of the teenager, who according to her, would only be interested today in her money.

Words that revolted him … In an interview with ITV News, Jayden James, the youngest son of Britney Spears spoke about the relationship of his mother and his grandfather. “At first he was just trying to act like any father. He let his daughter live out her dream of becoming a superstar. Afterwards, maybe the tutelage lasted too long. Maybe that’s why my mother was so angry about the situation. She worked too much, anyway, that’s what I think. She should have taken a break to relax“, he said. Defending Jamie Spears who “does not deserve all the hate directed at him“, the 15-year-old added: “They are not bad people. They know what we are going through right now.“Speaking directly to his mother, he slipped:”We love you very much, we hope everything is going well for you. Maybe one day we can get together and talk to each other again.“

Angry, Britney Spears wanted to react to his remarks. Monday, September 5, 2022, on Instagram, she shared: “Jayden, as you talk about my behavior, like my whole family has always done, ‘I hope she gets better, I’ll pray for her’… Pray for what? I continue to work so that I can pay for my mother’s legal fees and house.“Believing Remarks”hateful” of Jayden were rooted in the fear that his financial obligations would soon end, the singer said: “You want me to heal so I can keep giving your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reasoning behind this, being hateful, because it’s over in two years and you’re not going to get anything?“Upset, the star made it clear to Jayden that she needed”with unconditional love and supportfrom his family, not derogatory comments about his mental state.

Britney Spears: ‘You all secretly like to say there’s something wrong with me’

Moved, the singer said: “It saddens me that none of you liked me as a person. You have witnessed how my family has been with me and that is all you know. As I said, I sense that you all secretly like to say that something is wrong with me.“Recalling a discussion she had with her sons before they decided not to visit her anymore, Britney Spears said: “I was sitting in that kitchen, I looked you straight in the eyes, and I said, ‘How come I don’t see you guys anymore? Or just see you more? I look forward to seeing you every week.’ You said, ‘Mom, oh, that’s going to change.’“Bitter, Britney Spears dropped:”You and your brother always left two hours early. Preston was sleeping. You played the piano all the time. And if I wasn’t showering you with gifts, cooking amazing food, and being a saint, it still wasn’t good enough.“