Britney Spears, equity: million dollar hole

The heritage of Britney Spears ended up in the crosshairs of new attorney Mathew Rosengart. In fact, it seems that millions of dollars have disappeared from the pop star’s bank account. Those responsible, if they ever come out, risk jail.

Britney Spears: Heritage Mystery

Britney Spears’ new life has just begun and it seems that the newly hired lawyer is willing to do anything to enforce the rights of her client.

Mathew Rosengart, in fact, he asked the judge to remove Jamie Spears as the pop star’s guardian. In this way, the lawyer will free Britney from the absurd imprisonment that has kept her under control for 13 years. The second step, according to what the The Sun, is to investigate the heritage by Spears. It seems that in recent years, millions of dollars have disappeared from the artist’s current account.

Britney Spears, fortune: million dollar hole

A source close to the The Sun stated that Britney’s attorney has already asked the traders to investigate finances of the singer. It is read:

“I’m a lot of money gone. Britney Spears has made millions that her lawyer believes have not been accounted for and the pop star doesn’t know where they have gone. The father’s lawyers were unable to answer these questions. If your money has been stolen or used illegally, another case will arise. The guardian and his team cannot use the protected bank account as if it were an ATM ”.

It looks like Britney’s checking account has an impressive hole. Her finances, in fact, would be far inferior to those of colleagues who have had less luck than her.

Britney Spears, Heritage: Who Stole Her Money?

It is good to point out that when a person is under guardianship as in the case of Spears, his money cannot be used freely. On The Sun it is read:

“To use the money of a person under guardianship there are many protocols in place that must be followed. If these were not followed correctly it would be a crime. Prison is just around the corner if Britney’s finances were being handled illegally. Spears’ current fortune is incredibly low compared to the huge fortune she should have amassed in recent years between tours and residencies. Britney Spears’ net worth is truly paltry. Nobody knows how Britney would have handled her money if she weren’t under guardianship, but she sure would have done it better than her father. Now he should have it in the bank 57 million, far fewer than less famous colleagues who have sold fewer albums and tickets than her ”.

At the moment, the investigation is open, but fans can’t wait to find out the truth.