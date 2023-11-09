Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari showed off his muscular arms while riding an electric bike after enjoying a solo meal at Chipotle.

By Jacqueline Lindenberg and Shaun O’Grady for MailOnline









Sam Asghari showed off his muscles in casual sweats while enjoying a bike ride and solo meal at Chipotle in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actor, 29 – whose ex Britney Spears wants to talk about the end of her marriage with him in an ‘upcoming second memoir’ – was seen taking a seat on his electric bike while looking at his smartphone.

The star kept it casual by wearing a gray, sleeveless hoodie along with matching, light gray sweatpants.

To complete his overall ensemble for the brief outing he slipped into a pair of white sneakers, which were secured with laces.

Sam was also seen stepping inside the chain restaurant and quickly grabbed a bite to eat while sitting at a table near the window.

His exit comes shortly after his ex-wife Brittany revealed that she wanted to open up about why their short-lived marriage ended in her ‘upcoming second memoir’.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that, ‘Britney doesn’t want to go after Sam. ‘She just wants to (talk about) why the relationship ended.’

In August, Sam filed for divorce from Spears, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ after just over a year of marriage.

Despite the shock split, Spears called her ex-wife ‘God’s gift’ in her memoir, The Woman in Me – which was published late last month on October 24.

Talking about Sam in the book, the pop star wrote, ‘I appreciate how stable he is. I like that he doesn’t even drink alcohol. The former couple first met each other on the set of their 2016 music video for Slumber Party.

The singer also revealed, ‘The chemistry between us was great in the beginning. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.

He also recalled how Asghari was by his side when he raised his voice against his 13-year-old conservatorship – which ended in November 2021.

Brittany continued, ‘I appreciate him — his consistency in working out and being a good person and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other. He is an inspiration and I am grateful to him.

Grabbing a snack: The actor was also seen stepping inside the chain restaurant and grabbing a quick snack to eat as he sat at a table near a window.

According to TMZ, Sam himself commented on Britney’s kind words in the memoir late last month, saying, “Honestly, it brought a smile to my face.”

She further added that she is ‘proud’ of the singer and sweetly added, ‘I hope she takes over the world.’

When previously asked if he was nervous about everything being revealed, Asghari told TMZ he wasn’t nervous and that he had “already read it.”

Sam continued, ‘I’m very proud of her and, you know, she put a lot of hard work into it, and it was very hard so I’m definitely excited and I’m very proud of her.’

As for the success of Spears’ book, a separate insider also told Us Weekly that, ‘Britney is over the moon about how well her book is doing,’ and added what she wants to share with the world Well, that’s ‘just on the surface’.

As for the second memoir, the source explained that the singer aims to “speak more about being a survivor” and how she focuses on positivity.

Sam’s latest release also comes after an update on her divorce proceedings with the Toxic hitmaker.

Britney’s ex-husband’s lawyers have reportedly been ordered to file more documents in their legal separation case or request a dismissal.

Court papers seen by The US Sun show a notice has been sent to Sam’s lawyer Neil Raymond Hersh.

Judge Shelley Kauffman, supervisor of the Family Law Division, is asking the model’s attorney to take the necessary steps to move the case forward.

These include serving the summons and pleadings on the other party as well as filing proof of service with the court. A declaration of disclosure must also be completed and given to the other party.

The filing reads: ‘If you do not wish to pursue this matter further, you must file a request for dismissal with the court.’

This means that Britney has not yet been sent divorce papers, despite announcing their separation in August.

Sam’s attorney is being asked to attend a status conference on November 15 at 8:30 am.

The document reads: ‘If you file a proof of service or a request for dismissal before the hearing date listed above, you are not required to attend this status conference.’

According to the documents, if proof of service or a dismissal request is not filed or they do not attend the conference, Sam may have to pay a fine to the court and the case will be dismissed.