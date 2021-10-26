Britney Spears even spied in the bedroom

The singer’s surveillance was documented in a NYT documentary

Brtney Spears was spied on by her father even in the bedroom from the bed. Since 2008, Jamie Spears, who has legal guardianship for her daughter, has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to spy on her and with the help of a strategically placed bug she has been able to listen to her conversations with advice, friends and men in her life.

This is revealed by a new documentary from the “New York Times”. “Controlling Britney” came out on the eve of the hearing on 29 September with the iron control exercised by the parent over the now almost forty-year-old pop star at the center.

“Jamie seemed particularly obsessed with Britney’s boyfriends,” said Alex Vlasov, an employee of the Black Box security agency who offered the New York Times a report of years of emails, text messages and audio recordings.

The scoop came on the eve of the hearing in which Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, will officially ask Judge Brenda Penny to “free” her client as claimed by activists of the #FreeBritney movement.

The recording of rehearsed conversations or text messages without the consent of the parties can be considered a crime. Britney’s father replied through lawyers and specified that everything was done “within the parameters of the authority conferred on him by the guardianship institution and with the consent of Britney, his lawyer and / or the court”.

Loading... Advertisements

Black Box, the detective firm, through its representative le gale has made it known that it has worked in compliance with ethical and legal limits: “We are particularly proud because our work has kept Britney safe for many years”.

A Britney Black Box had cloned the iPhone by sending Jamie copies of all communications in voice and text, Facetime, notes, navigation and photographs. Jamie Spears had gotten to monitor his daughter’s text messages with her mother, boyfriends, closest friends and even the lawyer, ”says The New York Times based on the messages received.

Angela Tangorra

Image from Britney Sperars’ Instagram profile