News

Britney Spears even spied in the bedroom

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The singer’s surveillance was documented in a NYT documentary

Brtney Spears was spied on by her father even in the bedroom from the bed. Since 2008, Jamie Spears, who has legal guardianship for her daughter, has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to spy on her and with the help of a strategically placed bug she has been able to listen to her conversations with advice, friends and men in her life.

This is revealed by a new documentary from the “New York Times”. “Controlling Britney” came out on the eve of the hearing on 29 September with the iron control exercised by the parent over the now almost forty-year-old pop star at the center.

“Jamie seemed particularly obsessed with Britney’s boyfriends,” said Alex Vlasov, an employee of the Black Box security agency who offered the New York Times a report of years of emails, text messages and audio recordings.

The scoop came on the eve of the hearing in which Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, will officially ask Judge Brenda Penny to “free” her client as claimed by activists of the #FreeBritney movement.

The recording of rehearsed conversations or text messages without the consent of the parties can be considered a crime. Britney’s father replied through lawyers and specified that everything was done “within the parameters of the authority conferred on him by the guardianship institution and with the consent of Britney, his lawyer and / or the court”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Black Box, the detective firm, through its representative le gale has made it known that it has worked in compliance with ethical and legal limits: “We are particularly proud because our work has kept Britney safe for many years”.

A Britney Black Box had cloned the iPhone by sending Jamie copies of all communications in voice and text, Facetime, notes, navigation and photographs. Jamie Spears had gotten to monitor his daughter’s text messages with her mother, boyfriends, closest friends and even the lawyer, ”says The New York Times based on the messages received.

Angela Tangorra

Image from Britney Sperars’ Instagram profile


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

819
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
670
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
656
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
578
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
544
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
438
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
429
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
361
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
335
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
303
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top