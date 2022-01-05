Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested for stalking and violating a restraining order

On December 30, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested in Tennesee on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

A 2021 behind bars

Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears, was arrested on December 30 in Franklin, Tennessee. The 40-year-old was held in Williamson County Jail on bail $ 30,000, and has a hearing set for February 17, the Franklin Police Department spokesman reported. The man would have violated a restraining order, yet another attempt that is added to stalking aggravated by threats for which he has already been accused in the past. In fact, it is not the first contact with the law for Alexander, who in 2021 had clashes in both January and August. In fact, in early 2021, Alexander was arrested in Nashville for driving under the influence, possession and illicit use of substances: a sentence that earned him a 24-hour jail term, free only after payment of the $ 2,500 bail. Certainly more serious and in the spotlight was the accident last August, when the man was handcuffed at the Nashville airport: Alexander attempted to cut the security line to enter a forbidden area. The wrong move was paid for with detention and yet another $ 2,500 bail.

The Capitol Hill Uprising

But Jason Alexander was also one of the protagonists of an event that changed the fate of the United States in 2021: the Capitol Hill uprising. As the social media testify, Alexander shared a selfie taken in Washington DC during the rally Save America: the event was organized with the aim of protesting the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential elections. A revolt that went around the world, especially after the four deaths during the protests, which were added to the 13 injured and the 52 arrests, numbers that testify to the madness of January 6, 2021. In the photo, Alexander is wearing a Donald Trump with the number 45 printed on the front, to underline the 45th presidential election which saw the winner in 2016 the American tycoon.