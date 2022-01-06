Britney Spears, ex-husband arrested: what happened

Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested: Jason Alexander ended up in handcuffs for violating a restraining order.

There is never peace for Britney Spears! Once again the life of the former pop princess was overwhelmed by a problem of a judicial nature, albeit indirectly. Her ex-husband ended up in handcuffs. Not Kevin Federline, but Jason Alexander. Since last December 30, the man has been arrested in Franklin in Tennessee, on aggravated charges, and is now being held in Williamson County Jail. The allegations I am severe against him and for the moment there have been no official comments from his ex-wife.

Britney Spears, ex-husband arrested: the reason

The 40-year-old was reportedly placed under arrest for violating a restraining order and severely stalking a woman. Among other things, this is not the first problem with the law for Alexander, who had started 2021 with an arrest for driving in a state of intoxication and possession of illicit substances. Among other things, he had also been one of the main protagonists of the revolt of Capitol Hill which in January 2021 sent the Capitol into chaos, due to the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election against Donald Trump.

The marriage of Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

It should be noted, however, that Britney and Jason have no longer had any kind of relationship for years now. The two were married in 2004 after a long youthful romance. He was in fact one of the childhood friends dearer than the singer who, in a moment of weakness, she had let herself be carried away to give life to a flash wedding a Las Vegas. After 55 hours, the inevitable arrived divorce, officially arrived a few days after the second marriage, this true, of the pop star with the dancer Kevin Federline.

