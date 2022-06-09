Britney Spears’ ex-husband is trying to ‘crash’ her marriage to Sam Asghari – Up News Info

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander apparently tried to ‘crush’ her third marriage to Sam Asghari on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander, 40, was on an Instagram live stream when he approached the house and was intercepted by security guards outside his home. Shortly before the incident, Alexander was seen walking through his house where a security official appeared to say, “You have to leave. »

He replied, “Don’t put your hands on me. Please don’t put your hands on me. »

Alexander then asked, “Hey, where’s Britney? »

He then walked outside the house and into the tent set up where crews were setting up roses on an altar.

“I am her first husband. I am here to organize his wedding,” he said.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Alexander was arrested on an out-of-county warrant. He is not currently in jail.

This will be Britney’s third marriage. She first married childhood sweetheart Alexander in January 2004 in an early morning ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their marriage was called off 55 hours later, which he says was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

Ten months later, Britney walked down the aisle again and married Kevin Federline. Their marriage lasted three years until a divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Spears will soon be walking down the aisle and marrying Sam Asghari, and their wedding is expected to be a star affair with a host of high-profile guests in attendance.

Preparations for an intimate event at her home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles are underway as a huge tent was spotted being set up in the backyard of her home.

Dozens of crew members were seen setting up equipment at his Southern California home ahead of the nuptials, as a huge outdoor venue was set up near the tennis court at his Spanish mansion .

Her Lake Sherwood home, located in a gated community on a world-class golf course, would host the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow as Spears says “yes” to Asghari.