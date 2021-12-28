Britney Spears explained why it is not yet time for her return to music

After rumors have circulated in recent weeks that Britney Spears was preparing new songs, the artist herself has now made it clear that the time has not yet come for his return to music.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner since last November is finally here free from personal and administrative protection lasting 13 years and in an Instagram post he began by remembering the dark times past: “They hurt me from every angle for no reason, my family hurt me“. And his reaction he described as”false denial“:”I kept it all inside (…) I chose the ‘it’s all right’ approach because I didn’t want conflict“.

He added that he “asked for 13 years to perform on new songs and remixes of my old songs e every time i asked i was told no“.

Britney Spears – getty images

Britney Spears then explained that she understands that “it seems strange that I don’t make music anymore“now that the conservatorship is finished but that”these are only surface problems“:”People have no idea of ​​the awful things that have been done to me personally And, after what I’ve been through, I’m afraid of people and the music industry. They really hurt me!“.

“Not making music is my way of saying: ‘Go to that country’, in the sense of when it benefits only my family who ignore my real job“.

However, the door to music remains open in the future of Britney Spears: “Last year was a year of growth for me … but I still have a long way to go! My goal for this year is to push myself a little bit more and do things that scare me, but not too much. We are just people and I am not a superwoman“.

ph: getty images