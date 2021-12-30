Britney Spears explained why she doesn’t want to go back to singing
Although she is now free from the legal guardianship of her father, Britney Spears isn’t ready to go back to singing or performing on stage and maybe, as she said, it will never be again. After 13 years of constraints, restrictions and obligations, the singer of Baby one more time revealed that his current “no” to music is his way of rebelling against the abuses he has endured over the past decade, turning his back on pop star duties.
The Christmas holidays seem to be serving Britney by making her shed some light on her future, her wishes and what she dreams for tomorrow where, among the greatest ambitions, there seems to be no one to go back to singing. A profound crisis that he has gone through, and which perhaps he is still facing, officially on “pause for reflection” from music and its role as a pop icon, as she explained herself on Insatgram. In a post published on her profile, Britney Spears revealed that the long stop is a gesture of rebellion and defiance against her family who, in the past, forced her to perform even when she was sick and could not stand up. .
“Not making music anymore is my way of saying” F ** k you “in a certain sense, even if in reality it only benefits my family by making me ignore my real job” admitted the 40-year-old after, in recent days, rumors had been circulating that the pop star would be ready to make her comeback. It therefore seems that Britney’s “no to music” is a sort of spite against her father James who, for years, exploited her as a circus animal using her at will (and without any regard) to accumulate more and more money. .
Although she is now finally free, the singer of Toxic admitted that she was not yet ready to return to compete with Madonna, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Lady GaGa and that same Christina Aguilera from whom she expected a word of comfort during her long period of “cloister” but who, on the contrary, did not has he ever held out his hand to her. “I guess it seems strange that he doesn’t make my music anymore … these are just superficial problems,” continued Spears, whose biggest disappointment came from his sister Jamie Lynn, who performed with the remix of her song. Till the World Ends when this “privilege” was never (and never was) granted to her.
“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs and every time I asked they would say ‘No'”, continued the singer of Oops I didi t again, now exasperated by the attitude of her family who would have “set her up to fail” because of the many disappointments received which, in the long run, would have undermined all her security. “People have no idea about the horrible things that have been done to me personally and after what I’ve been through, I’m afraid of people and business!” then concluded Britney, admitting that she has too many insecurities to throw herself headlong into a new musical adventure.
