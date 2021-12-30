Britney Spears explained why she doesn’t want to go back to singing

Although she is now free from the legal guardianship of her father, Britney Spears isn’t ready to go back to singing or performing on stage and maybe, as she said, it will never be again. After 13 years of constraints, restrictions and obligations, the singer of Baby one more time revealed that his current “no” to music is his way of rebelling against the abuses he has endured over the past decade, turning his back on pop star duties.