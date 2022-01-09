Britney Spears explains why she no longer wants to make music

In a post published on her Instagram profile, Britney Spears recounted how her work was controlled during the conservatorship and explained why not making new music is her way of “saying fuck off”.

During the conservatorship the singer released several albums and performed regularly, but is now free to criticize the hard routine that forced her to follow. Britney says she had no creative control and that she dealt with all the frustrations caused by conservatorship by “pretending everything was fine” and doing her best not to spark any conflict. In reality, however, he was going crazy.

“I wanted to be nice but what they did to me is unforgivable,” he says. «For thirteen years I asked to sing new songs and remixes of older ones… for four years I only had two months off and every time I asked for something I was told no. It was all set up to make me fail even though I knew exactly what I wanted to show my fans. “

Britney says she was forced to repeat the same show over and over, while televisions broadcast her music and the remixes she wanted to bring to the stage. He also attacked his sister, saying, “Did they give the remixes to her, why did they always tell me no?”

“All that wasted time embarrasses and humiliates me. I know that not wanting to make music will seem strange to some, ”he explains. “People have no idea of ​​the awful things that have been done to me… after what happened, I’m afraid of people and the whole industry. They really hurt me! Not making music anymore is my way to fuck them off, ignoring my job helps my family. “

In a previous post, Britney explained why she is happy to stop touring. “I know I don’t play big arenas with my band anymore, but I have to be honest: life on the road is hard. The first three years in the industry were great, but the pace I went after… I won’t do it again. I hated him! ».