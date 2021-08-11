Britney Spears: fan anger, judge marks the step – People

The wrath of the fans fell on judge Brenda Penny after the “no” to the request of the pop star’s new lawyer to bring forward by a month the hearing that should face the singer’s request to be freed once and for all from the protection of her father Jamie Spears. The hashtag “Judge Penny is corrupt” has entered the trend on Twitter after the decision of the magistrate to keep the new session on the expulsion of the “master father” from the college of guardians who since 2008 have regulated every act of Britney’s life. Penny is marking time, but Britney’s lawyers are in a hurry.

“Every day counts,” argued lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who said Jamie is “squandering” the pop star’s fortune after exercising “absolutely microscopic” control over every act of his life. “The institution of guardianship should be used as a last resort for the benefit of the person concerned, not as a mechanism to enrich third parties,” Rosengart added, arguing that Jamie “has stolen millions of dollars from her daughter that she earned through her success as a singer.”

The “no” to the advance of the hearing coincides with new disagreements between Britney’s guardians: the father and the other guardian, Jodi Montgomery, have been at loggerheads for weeks with him accusing her of being responsible for many of her daughter’s personal and medical decisions. “Just attack me. It’s not good for anyone,” Jodi said yesterday after Jamie said Montgomery, worried about Britney’s mental health, had called him suggesting she should be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for examination. “I never said that, although I still have fears about her state of mind and behavior,” Montgomery said. Last month Britney herself had asked Judge Penny for Jodi to remain as guardian to help her return to live in the real world. Not so for Jamie, the “master father” to whom the pop star wants to sue for “abuse of the institution of protection”.

Loading... Advertisements