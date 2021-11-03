Britney Spears: father asks for immediate end of legal protection – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOV 03 – Jamie Spears has asked for the immediate termination of the legal guardianship of his daughter Britney.



This is revealed by some legal documents in which it is emphasized that the parent has no interest in continuing to be a legal guardian. On September 29, Los Angeles Supreme Court Justice Brenda J. Penny suspended Jamie Spears and appointed attorney John Zabel as legal guardian of the singer’s estate. Another hearing is scheduled in a few days to establish the future of the pop star’s legal protection.



And for a family saga that ends another begins. In a now deleted Instagram post, Britney takes it out on her mother Lynne for putting the idea of ​​legal protection in her father’s head 13 years ago. “My father Jamie – reads the post – started legal protection 13 years ago but what is not known is that my mother was the one who gave him the idea”. “I will never have those years back – he continues -. You have secretly ruined my life”. (HANDLE).

