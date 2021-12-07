Britney Spears, father calls for an end to legal custody: “He deserves a chance”

Jamie Spears has filed a petition demanding the end of his guardianship of his daughter Britney who for 13 years saw him in the role of super viewer of his daughter’s life and finances.

In the papers he presented to the Los Angeles court yesterday, the singer’s father wrote that her daughter “has the right to have this court seriously consider whether this protection is no longer needed.”

Spears has tried to remove him from the role of guardian twice in the past two years, describing the parent and their relationship as “abusive” and refusing to perform under his management.

“Recent events relating to this guardianship have cast doubt on whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that there may no longer be grounds for the establishment of a guardianship,” reads the document submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Ms. Spears has told this court that she intends to regain control of her life without the safety barriers of a guardianship,” reads the petition, which emphasizes the fact that Britney Spears has expressed a desire to supervise the their own medical and financial care.

Turnaround for Britney Spears: father calls for an end to legal custody



“As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter – the document continues – If Mrs. Spears wants to end guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears he believes he should have this chance. “

The singer of Baby One More Time he had filed legal papers demanding that his father be immediately removed as superintendent of his $ 60 million estate. Jamie Spears, in a court petition in August, had already stated that he was willing to step down from the role. In a new document, he has now gone further and asked the Court to end the protection altogether.

Britney Spears, 39, is in the care of professional Jodi Montgomery, who manages her medical and personal affairs. The nature of the singer’s mental health problems has never been publicly revealed but support from her fans has been great with the #FreeBritney social campaign. However, the legal battle has not ended: the next hearing has been set for 29 September.