Britney Spears’ father eventually gave up the role of guardian for his daughter

After “I want my life back”Implored by the singer in recent years, the #FreeBritney movement was born and spread among her fans to bring her battle against the legal control of her father to the media attention.

In July, during a telephone connection with the court, Britney Spears said she was there to testify because she intended to “get rid of my father“. The singer in the same venue then added that she was “she was always extremely scared of him“. Referring then to the entourage of the parent, Britney testified that the people who are part of it “they wanted to convince me that I was crazy … but I’m not“.

During the testimony, the singer also denounced that she was forced to take drugs against her will, citing the suspicion that these “they were trying to kill me“.

Now, however, the father has publicly announced that he is willing to take a step back and gradually restore freedom to his daughter or rather, he has declared himself ready to accept a “orderly transition”To identify a new legal guardian for Britney.

The road to the pop star’s liberation is still long, but a first – and decisive – step has been taken.