News

Britney Spears’ father eventually gave up the role of guardian for his daughter

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

After “I want my life back”Implored by the singer in recent years, the #FreeBritney movement was born and spread among her fans to bring her battle against the legal control of her father to the media attention.

In July, during a telephone connection with the court, Britney Spears said she was there to testify because she intended to “get rid of my father“. The singer in the same venue then added that she was “she was always extremely scared of him“. Referring then to the entourage of the parent, Britney testified that the people who are part of it “they wanted to convince me that I was crazy … but I’m not“.

During the testimony, the singer also denounced that she was forced to take drugs against her will, citing the suspicion that these “they were trying to kill me“.

Now, however, the father has publicly announced that he is willing to take a step back and gradually restore freedom to his daughter or rather, he has declared himself ready to accept a “orderly transition”To identify a new legal guardian for Britney.

The road to the pop star’s liberation is still long, but a first – and decisive – step has been taken.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Zombieland 3? Woody Harrelson would like to return to the film

September 22, 2021

Angelina Jolie to the gymnasts who reported abuse: “I admire your courage”

September 19, 2021

Billi Eilish on Instagram: «I love girls». And the fans go wild: “Is this a coming out?”

September 4, 2021

The new releases of the week on TIMMUSIC

July 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button