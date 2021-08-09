Britney Spears, father, guardian, lawyer Jamie Spears

The clamor of the movement #FreeBritney accompanied by the release of the documentary “Framing Britney“, provoked a very strong and cohesive media attention around the pop star. According to what has emerged in recent times, Britney no longer wants her father to protect (and control?) her work and personal life, threatening not to perform and work anymore until this situation is finally changed. If the public is very attentive to when it is happening and several celebrities have taken a stand of solidarity with Britney, in the past few hours it was the lawyer of the father to take words and defend his client:

I understand that every story must have a villain, but people really got it wrong in this case. This is the story of a fiercely loving, devoted and loyal father who saved his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were damaging it and exploiting it. Jamie saved Britney’s life

Here are the statements of Vivian Lee Thoreen, who appeared on Good Morning America.

Britney’s father created a guardianship – used in extreme circumstances for people who are unable to take care of themselves – in 2003 after several involuntary hospitalizations and after losing custody and visiting her children at the time. He is currently co-conservative of his estate, along with a financial company, and there is separate guardianship on Britney’s persona under the supervision of Jodi Montgomery. Since last year, Britney, through her court-appointed lawyer, has tried to remove her father from her role, arguing that they have not spoken to each other since last summer and have a complicated and broken relationship.

According to Thoreen, however, Britney’s assets were “mismanaged” and when Jamie intervened in 2008 he turned his fortune from $2.8 million to nearly $60 million.

“He collaborated with her. When she was ready to perform, she performed. When he wants to record an album, he can record an album. And when he wants to live his life as he wants, as a normal person, he has collaborated with her so that it happens”

It also adds not to understand the reason for the statements and requests made by the pop star: