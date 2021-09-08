Britney Spears’ father has officially called for an end to his daughter’s legal guardianship

Jamie Spears, father of American singer Britney Spears, has filed an official request to the Los Angeles court to end the legal guardianship of his daughter. In the document Jamie Spears says that he always wanted the best for his daughter and that “if he wants to end guardianship and thinks he can manage his life, then it is right that he has a chance.”

The singer has been subjected for 13 years to a condition of legal guardianship by her father, called in English conservatorship, which prevents her from controlling her assets and many other aspects of her personal life. There conservatorship it was imposed on Britney Spears after she had a severe nervous breakdown in 2008.

For some time the singer has been asking that her father no longer manage her finances and private life. At the end of June she first spoke publicly about her situation during a court hearing in Los Angeles, and said, among other things, that she had suffered numerous forms of abuse in recent years, including being forced to working and taking drugs against her will. In July, however, the Los Angeles court rejected his request to revoke his father’s role as legal guardian of his estate.

