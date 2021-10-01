Britney Spears, father Jamie suspended from the role of legal guardian

After 13 years Jamie Spears will no longer be the legal guardian of daughter Britney. It was the judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles Brenda Penny yesterday September 29th. After years of claims and battles, increasingly stronger in recent months, for the pop-star comes what has been defined by many as a “liberation“.

In place of Jamie, Penny has appointed auditor John Zabel as the guardian of Britney’s assets. There is certainly no mention of ‘quick change’, but of about 60 million dollars, which could obviously increase over the years. The appointment is, however, on a temporary basis, therefore the possibility of definitive cancellation of the legal protection is envisaged. And the fans of the world star, who have supported her so much in recent years, celebrate. On Twitter #FreeBritney back in trend, this time, however, the tweets are of joy.