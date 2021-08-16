Britney Spears’ father ready to give up guardianship

Britney Spears is closer to freedom: her father Jamie, who has exercised strict control over her financial assets for 13 years, has agreed to give up his role as guardian. “It is an important victory and a step towards justice”, exulted the new lawyer of the pop star, Mathew Rosengart, although Jamie has not indicated the date on which Britney will be able to regain control of her life: “Fixed some matters the Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside “, reads the documents presented in court:” But there are no urgent circumstances that justify his immediate suspension. “

Britney has been under legal guardianship since 2008: that year, after a couple of sensational and public mental breakdowns, her father got the court to submit her to “custodianship”, a legal institution usually applied to very old or seriously ill people.

The family has always argued that legal protection saved the pop star’s life and finances. Of different opinion the fans who note how, not even six months after the decision of the court, the singer was psychologically and physically able to resume her musical career, recording albums, doing concerts throughout the United States and earning millions of dollars closed. promptly from Jamie in the safe with the excuse that otherwise his daughter would have squandered them. In the last year, however, either for the claustrophobia from Covid, or for the approach of the 40th birthday, the former Disney child prodigy has become increasingly intolerant to the paternal yoke. The latest twist does not mean, however, that the #FreeBritney movement can definitively claim victory: “There is no reason to suspend or remove Jamie Spears and it is questionable that doing so would be in Britney’s best interest,” the lawyer told the court. of his father Vivian Thoreen.