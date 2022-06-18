Britney Spears’ father sues her for defamation

Jaime Spears, father of Britney Spears, sued his daughter for defamation just seven months after losing her guardianship

USA.- The singer’s father Britney Spears, James Spearshas decided to file a new trial against his daughter for alleged defamation against him.

Jaime, 69, claims Britney slandered him both in her autobiographical book and in Instagram posts. Specifically, he claims that her daughter’s statements that she was forced to give eight tubes of blood for medical treatment, to undergo therapy, and that she was not allowed to have painkillers, are false.

Last Wednesday, Britney launched a message against her family through her Instagram account.

After a few hours of what happened, the singer’s account has been deleted and she no longer appears as a user.

New controversy after being ‘released’ from her father’s guardianship

Just seven months ago, Britney Spears was released from her father’s guardianship, which he exercised for 13 years. This guardianship gave Jaime authority over his daughter’s financial, legal, professional, and personal decisions.

The guardianship was established in 2008, when Britney Spears was going through a mental crisis that the press covered obsessively, with hordes of paparazzi stalking her everywhere, and that led her to even lose guardianship of her children.

However, over the years, the situation became an environment that the court judge herself described as “toxic.” Because of this, she ordered her father to be deposed and thus finally the pop star obtained her “freedom”.

Now, Britney faces a new trial against her father just days after he married for the third time; now with Sam Asghari. His party was attended by personalities such as madonna, drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez either donatella versace. She even tried to sneak her first husband, Jason Alexanderwho broadcast live from the celebration before being arrested.

Thank you Donatella @Versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊 pic.twitter.com/xW6Mjmz98A — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 11, 2022

