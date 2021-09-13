Britney Spears, father to the judge, I step aside – Culture & Entertainment

A surprise turnaround in the Britney Spears case. With the next court hearing approaching, singer Jamie Spears’ father throws in the towel unconditionally and Britney prepares to become a free woman again. Jamie Spears has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to end legal custody of his daughter’s assets, which have been under her strict jurisdiction for 13 years. “As she has repeated many times, Jamie wants the best for her daughter. If Britney wants to end custody” of her father and “feels she can manage her life then she should have a chance,” says an attorney for the parent on record. filed in court in Los Angeles.

“Britney has told the court that she wants control over her life without the safety net of legal custody. She wants to decide for herself about medical care and if and when to go to the analyst. She wants to control the dollars earned in her career and spend it unsupervised. . She wants to be able to marry and have a baby. In short, she wants to live the life she chooses herself without the constraints of legal guardianship, “added Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, stating that Dad Spears” no longer considers it essential “that the daughter, to get out of the control of paternal protection, must necessarily undergo a psychiatric examination: a key point according to what the singer affirmed in the latest legal skirmishes.

Britney Spears was placed under guardianship in 2008 after a couple of nervous breakdowns regularly reported by televisions and paparazzi. The institution of “custodianship” is controversial, especially in her case – a woman of almost 40 years – because it usually applies to very old individuals or individuals afflicted with severe mental problems that make them unable to understand and want. The turning point comes three weeks after the hearing of 29 September in whose agenda is the central node of the dispute and that is whether Jamie should finally step aside. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who stepped in after the pop star’s explosive deposition last June, kept the pressure high on Jamie, accusing him of abusing power and squandering the singer’s fortune. Jamie, in turn, in mid-August had offered to leave the scene but only after having negotiated an agreement between the parties estimated by some sources on the order of two million dollars, which Rosengart had immediately rejected: “We do not accept extortion”. And even now the pop star’s lawyer has raised the bar: calling Jamie’s announcement “a victory” for Britney, he added that her father “is once again trying to avoid justice for acts he has committed, such as the false. testimony under oath “. (HANDLE).